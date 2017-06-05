PD: Two men injured during assault in New Haven

A police investigation is underway on James Street in New Haven. (WFSB)

Police in New Haven have a section of James Street blocked off for an investigation into an assault that injured two men.

Officers at the scene said the assault stemmed from an argument between two men that happened earlier in the day.

The men met on James Street to sort things out when it escalated.

Both men suffered lacerations to the head and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they expect to file charges once the men are released from the hospital.

