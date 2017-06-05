Shelton man faces sex assault charges

Shelton police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Police arrested 38-year-old Adam Besaw, of Shelton, on Sunday and charged him with first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury and impairing morals of a minor.

His arrest stems from a complaint that he sexually assaulted a girl when she was 12 years old.

The victim said Besaw, in 2014, “bribed her with purchasing gifts and providing her with money,” police said.

Besaw was held on a $250,000 bond.

