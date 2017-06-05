Torrington teen arrested after threats found at high school

A Torrington teen has been arrested after threats were found on various bathroom walls at the high school recently.

The 17-year-old male was charged with breach of peace and criminal mischief.

The school resource officer was able to solve the case through interviews and review of school surveillance footage.

Police said the investigation is still open and anyone with information should contact them at 860-489-2090.

