Butterfly from Sandy Hook mural in Southington is missing

Police in Southington are investigating after a wooden butterfly from a mural along the Rails to Trails was reported missing.

On Monday morning, officers were called to the trail behind Ragozzino’s Deli on Summer Street, where one of the 26 butterflies was reported missing from the Sandy Hook mural that is along the trail.

Police said at this time it is unclear when the butterfly was taken from the mural.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-378-1600 ext. 2367.

