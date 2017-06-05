From rain and quite cool, to eventually dry and summer-like!

THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…

After some early morning rain, most of this Monday has featured a grey sky and temperatures only reaching between 60 and 65. During the afternoon, strong thunderstorms developed west of Albany and have weakened considerably as they’ve encountered the much more stable air mass that is currently in place across Southern New England. Given this, through the evening hours, do expect an increased chance for scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Areas of rain or drizzle will persist at night with temperatures dropping to between 50 and 55.



TOMORROW…

An area of low pressure “cut-off” from the main flow aloft will keep our weather unsettled as several impulses or disturbances will pivot around it. So for Tuesday, you’ll certainly need the umbrella with periods of rain. It won’t rain all day, but when it isn’t raining it will be damp and drizzly. Temperatures will also be unseasonably cool. Highs will likely be achieved early in the day (in the mid-50s), then drop a bit through the course of the afternoon. It will feel more like late-March or early-April!

THE REST OF THE WEEK…

Wednesday, while there could be some lingering showers, conditions overall start to improve – we may actually see some breaks in the clouds before the day is over. At one point, a coastal low was to develop and come near or close to CT late Thursday, but our latest model projections show the storm passing well offshore. Due to this, Thursday looks to be dry and feature at times more clouds than sun with highs near 70. Then Friday, temperatures may get close to 80 under a mix of sun and clouds.



THE WEEKEND…

A southwesterly flow begins to develop as we head into the weekend with high pressure setting up shop off the Mid-Atlantic coast. This will bring not only warmer air into the region, but also air that is a bit muggier in nature. A frontal boundary late Saturday will be the focal point for an isolated storm threat; otherwise, the weekend doesn’t look too bad! Sunday, at least as of now, will feature a mostly sunny sky.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

The warming trend continues as we head into Monday. Under a partly to mostly sunny sky, temperatures could reach or exceed 90!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

----------------------------------------------------------------



A RECAP OF LAST WEDNESDAY’S STORMS

A tornado warning was issued for Northern Fairfield County and portions of Southern Litchfield County early yesterday evening. Mark Dixon and I were live on Channel 3 minutes before the tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service. The severe storm moved into Connecticut from Eastern New York. Today, a National Weather Service team from Albany New York surveyed the damage and they confirmed a tornado touchdown in the town of Wappinger, New York, which is located in Dutchess County. The tornado dissipated before reaching Connecticut. It was only on the ground for 1.25 miles. It was an EF1 tornado with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph. The tornado was approximately ¼ mile wide. Fortunately, there were no injuries. Damage included numerous snapped hardwood and softwood trees, and the roof of a shed was lifted off.

A RECAP OF MAY 2017

May 2017 went into the record books as a cool, wet month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks was 58.3 degrees, which is 1.2 degrees cooler than normal. We had a heat wave on the 17th, 18th, and 19th when the temperature was 94, 96, and 92 respectively. However, the cool days more than offset the warm ones. There were many days when the high temperature was only in the 50s and 60s. 21 out of the 31 days in May had an average temperatures that was at or below normal. We also had a good deal of rain with a grand total of 4.59” in Windsor Locks, which is 0.24” above normal.

In Bridgeport, May was 0.5 degrees warmer than normal with an average temperature of 59.6 degrees. The temperature reached a record shattering 93 degrees on the 18th. Bridgeport received even more rain than Windsor Locks. There was a total of 5.49”, which is 1.69” above normal.

THE UPCOMING HURRICANE SEASON

June 1st marked the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. For several reasons, forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center are expecting an active season with 11-17 tropical storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6) and of those hurricanes 2-4 are expected to become major (average is 3). A major hurricane is a category 3, 4, or 5 with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher. A weak or absent El Nino in the Pacific, weak shear over the Atlantic Basin, and normal or warmer than normal sea surface temperatures favor an active season.

The season runs from June 1st through November 30th. However, this season got off to an unusually early start when Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Eastern Atlantic in April.

The last hurricane to score a direct hit on Connecticut was Gloria on September 27th in 1985. Gloria’s eye crossed the Connecticut Coast near Bridgeport.

How the upcoming season will impact Connecticut remains to be seen, but the Early Warning Forecast team will keep you safe and informed over the coming months!

