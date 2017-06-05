PD: Teens accused of breaking into cars in Seymour

Two teens were arrested on Friday, accused of breaking into cars in Seymour (Seymour Police)

Seymour police have arrested two teens accused of breaking into cars early Friday morning.

A neighbor on Manners Avenue noticed the two males walking in and out of driveways around 5 a.m. on Friday.

The neighbor told police it appeared they were going into parked cars.

When police arrived at the area, the car the teens were in fled, leading police on a two-town chase, ultimately ending in Ansonia where the car crashed.

Three males fled from the crash, and two were later caught by police.

The two were identified as Dayquain Sinisterra and Keishawn Dancy, both 19 of Waterbury. They were charged with second-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny and interfering with an officer.

A third suspect has not been located.

The vehicle they were driving was reported stolen in Derby last month, and inside the car, police found numerous wallets, purses, credit cards, GPS units, multiple car keys, and marijuana.

The items are believed to have been stolen from Seymour, Derby and other surrounding communities.

Anyone in these communities missing personal items from their vehicle should contact Seymour police at 203-881-7638.

Police said more arrests are expected.

