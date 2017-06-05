Mother says statue was stolen from son's grave

A mother says someone stole a statue from her son's grave (WFSB)

A mother who is grieving the death of her eldest son says a thief took something precious from his grave, and she wants it back.

Kevan Kurisoo was 28 when he died suddenly last year in November.

“Everybody loved Kevan, he was very willing to help everybody,” said his mother Dolly Marinelli.

His death led to his family’s toughest days, and yet one tiny statue, a symbol of him, gave them some relief.

However, that statue was taken from his grave site at Pachaug Cemetery in Griswold recently.

The “fisher boy” statue was placed on his grave a little while after Kurisoo died because fishing was everything to him.

Over the weekend, Marinelli noticed the statue had vanished. She checked with family and nobody had it.

“I'm really, really saddened that somebody would actually come to a place of mourning and grief that I was trying to keep my son's memory alive and steal that from me,” Marinelli said.

His detailed headstone tells the tale of a boy who adored his brother, and was passionate about fishing.

The Pachaug manager went to comfort the family and express sympathy over the loss of the item.

Marinelli and her family do not blame the cemetery and said they realize thefts like these happen elsewhere, but feel that doesn't make it right.

The item costs about $175, but the family isn't interested in replacing it. Instead, they want whoever took it to bring it back.

