Person taken to hospital after being hit by car in North Branford

A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in North Branford on Monday.

It happened on Middletown Avenue, also known as Route 17.

Police said one person was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital however the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

