Dress for Success Hartford hosts 12th Annual Capital Catwalk

Channel 3's Kara Sundlun and Scot Haney at the Capital Catwalk. (WFSB)

Local role models strutted their stuff for a good cause Monday night to benefit Dress for Success Hartford.

The 12th Annual Capital Catwalk was held on Monday, and featured many Channel 3 personalities, like Denise D’Ascenzo, Irene O’Connor, Mark Zinni, Mark Dixon, Dennis House and Scot Haney.

Corporate leaders including Channel 3 General Manager Klarn DePalma were at the event, which was held to raise money to help low-income women get job coaching and professional clothing.

Channel 3’s Kara Sundlun is a Dress for Success board member and emceed the event.

To see more photos, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.