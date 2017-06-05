Glastonbury parents raise concerns about redistricting

The Glastonbury School District must shave $3 million from their budget.

Board of Education members have decided to close Eastbury Elementary School after next year but now must determine which students will attend the five remaining elementary schools.

At a public hearing Monday night, parents shared their concerns.

“They are going to receive the same education they would have received no matter what school they go to,” said Superintendent of Schools Alan Bookman.

All of the proposals designed by consultants would either divide neighborhoods or force some students to take 45-minute bus rides.

“It feels like it's been very short sighted, it feels like the public is not being heard and it feels like the consultants' words are being taken without any input from the public,” said Dave Shelto, a Glastonbury parent.

Parents also said the process has pitted different neighborhoods against one another.

“It feels uncomfortable to advocate for your own child when you know that those decisions are going to impact other children as well,” said Jennifer Sansoucy, of Glastonbury.

Chairman of the school board Susan Karp said she understands why parents are frustrated but she says, unfortunately, there won't be a magic bullet to solve everyone's problems and another difficult decision looms on the horizon.

“I think the reality is because of where our schools are located in our very large town sometimes there are difficulties that we encounter,” Karp said.

The Board of Education is scheduled to vote on the proposals at a meeting next week, but many parents are asking them to wait.

