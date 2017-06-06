Man faces animal cruelty charges after running over geese

A 68-year-old Connecticut man has been charged with animal cruelty after several witnesses tell police he intentionally ran over a family of geese.

Police say Thomas Guerrette, of Southington, was driving his pickup truck Friday when he ran over geese attempting to cross the street.

Guerrette told officers he took his eyes off the road briefly, and when he looked back the geese were in front of him. He says he tried to avoid them.

However, one witness told officers Guerrette slowed down and then accelerated before hitting the geese. Another witness told officers Guerrette did not brake to avoid the geese.

Two goslings were killed, and one was so badly injured it had to be euthanized.

Guerrette is scheduled to appear before court June 12.

