Shoreline East service temporarily suspended in New London - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Shoreline East service temporarily suspended in New London

Posted: Updated:
(shorelineeast.com photo) (shorelineeast.com photo)
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -

Shoreline East train service at New London station was temporarily suspended as of Tuesday morning.

The rail service posted an alert to its Twitter account around 6 a.m. However, it said it was "operating on or close to schedule" just before 7 a.m.

Beforehand, it advised travelers to use the Old Saybrook station.

It also apologized for the inconvenience.

Shoreline East said the reason was a "wire problem."

More information on Shoreline East trains can be found on its website here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.