Shoreline East service temporarily suspended in New London

Shoreline East train service at New London station was temporarily suspended as of Tuesday morning.

The rail service posted an alert to its Twitter account around 6 a.m. However, it said it was "operating on or close to schedule" just before 7 a.m.

Beforehand, it advised travelers to use the Old Saybrook station.

It also apologized for the inconvenience.

Shoreline East said the reason was a "wire problem."

*Train service at New London station has been suspended indefinitely, Please use Old Saybrook station. We apologize for the inconvenience. — ShoreLineEast Alerts (@SLEalerts) June 6, 2017

More information on Shoreline East trains can be found on its website here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.