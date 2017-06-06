Fallen power cables close road in Killingworth

Route 80 in Killingworth is closed because of fallen power cables, according to state police.

Troopers said the closure on Tuesday morning is between Roast Meat Hill Road and Highway 81.

There's no word on what brought down the cables.

No injuries were reported.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.