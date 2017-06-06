Expect periods of rain, drizzle and cool temps today

Rain, drizzle and cool temperatures.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said that will be the theme for Tuesday thanks to a "cut-off" low system that keeps sending unsettled weather into the state.

"So for [Tuesday], you’ll certainly need the umbrella with periods of rain," Haney said. "It won’t rain all day, but when it isn’t raining it will be damp and drizzly."

Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

He also said temperatures will be unseasonably cool.

"Highs will likely be achieved early [Tuesday] in the mid-50s, then drop a bit through the course of the afternoon," Haney said. "It will feel more like late-March or early-April [Tuesday] afternoon."

Showers could linger into Wednesday; however, Haney said conditions should start to improve.

"We may actually see some breaks in the clouds before the day is over," Haney said.

He said there was a system set to come close to the state; but as of Tuesday's forecast, model projections had it passing well offshore.

As a result, Thursday looks completely dry.

"There should be more clouds than sun with highs near 70," Haney said.

Then, Friday temperatures could get close to 80 degrees.

Warmer and muggier weather rolls in for the weekend.

"A frontal boundary late Saturday will be the focal point for an isolated storm threat," Haney said. "Otherwise, the weekend doesn’t look too bad."

Sunday will feature a mostly sunny sky, at least as of Tuesday's forecast.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

