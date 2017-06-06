Showers to linger but sun is coming back

Tuesday felt more like March than June, but the heavy rain is coming to an end.

Temperatures on Tuesday only ranged from the upper 40s to mid-50s across the state.

Tuesday night, showers and drizzle will linger and it will remain chilly as well.

There could still be some showers in parts of the state when you wake up on Wednesday, but those will come to an end around lunch time.

"After that, there will be some clearing first in Northern Connecticut and then making its way southward as the afternoon progresses," Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.

Breaks of sun will allow temperatures to reach the lower 70s.

Just for your information, "the average high for June 7 at Bradley Airport is 77 degrees," Dixon said.

Thursday continues to be in limbo. First it was looking wet, then dry. Late Tuesday afternoon, Dixon said the forecast again pointed to rain.

"Some computer models keep the storm far enough southeast of us where we would not feel its effects. However, other models bring it close enough to bring us another round of rain with northeasterly winds," Dixon said.

Either way, daytime on Thursday will be dry with increasing clouds. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

"If the storm takes a track close enough to Connecticut, rain would develop late Thursday night and continue into Friday," Dixon said.

Friday's temps will be in the 70s. If the rainy scenario happens, temps will stay in the 60s, but if the sun comes out, temperatures could reach 80.

There could be an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Saturday, but most of the day will be dry.

Sunday looks good too!

