DEEP: No 'obvious' source for cause of sheen on Naugatuck River

State environmental crews were out along the Naugatuck River in Seymour on Tuesday morning after petroleum pooled up and a small sheen appeared on the water.

The recent rainfall may have helped flush out the Naugatuck River. On Monday, a small sheen appeared on the surface of the water around 7:30 p.m. Members of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the sheen was caused by a petroleum product discharge.

People, who were in the area, said they could smell fuel and made the call for help. When fire officials arrived, they could smell it too.

"The petroleum pooled up and the sheen was most visible around the fish ladder in downtown Seymour," Dennis Shain, DEEP's spokesperson, said.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's emergency response personnel along with the Seymour and Beacon Falls fire department were called to the area. They returned on Tuesday.

DEEP said there was "no obvious source of what might have caused" a sheen on the Naugatuck River. It appears that it might "have been small, one-time release as opposed to significant ongoing issue,” DEEP said.

"There is no evidence of any fish kill, any type of environmental impact on that end,” Timm Willis, who is the public information officer at Seymour Fire Department, said.

Willis said a hazmat team also came by the river on Tuesday morning to confirm this petroleum discharge, which had pooled by the bank of the river, had washed down to the river's tributaries.

Willis also had a reminder for everyone.

"If you see something, say something,” Willis said. “If it's an odor, call your fire department call your local police department ... get us out here so we can at least determine what the cause is."

