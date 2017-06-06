DEEP trying to figure out the source of Naugatuck River sheen

DEEP is trying to figure out the source of a petroleum sheen on the Naugatuck River in Seymour.. (WFSB)

Environmental officials are trying to determine what's causing a sheen on the Naugatuck River in Seymour.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's emergency response personnel will be on the scene above downtown Seymour on Tuesday morning.

According to Dennis Shain, DEEP's spokesperson, it's a petroleum discharge that caused a small sheen on the river. It was visible on Monday night.

"The petroleum pooled up and the sheen was most visible around the fish ladder in downtown Seymour," Shain said.

DEEP said it would provide more details when they become available.

