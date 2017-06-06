The safest states in America: Where Connecticut ranks

In recognition of National Safety Month, the personal finance website WalletHub released its list of 2017's safest states in America.

Connecticut ranked 7th on the annual list.

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across 37 metrics, which included assaults per capita, unemployment rate and total loss amounts from climate disasters.

Here are the metrics that put Connecticut in the top 10:

17th in murders and non-negligent manslaughters per capita

5th in assaults per capita

13th in total loss amounts from climate disasters per capita

10th in fatal occupational injuries per 100,000 full-time workers

6th in fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel

10th in bullying incidence rate

6th in sex offenders per capita

6th in share of population lacking health insurance

The top three states included Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts.

The bottom three were Oklahoma, Louisiana and Mississippi, respectively.

