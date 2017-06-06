PD: Man chokes his live-in girlfriend in front of her kids - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Man chokes his live-in girlfriend in front of her kids

Anthony Mitchell was arrested after police said he hit, pushed and choked his live-in girlfriend in front of her children. (Willimantic Police Department) Anthony Mitchell was arrested after police said he hit, pushed and choked his live-in girlfriend in front of her children. (Willimantic Police Department)
WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) -

A Willimantic man was arrested after police said he hit, pushed and choked his live-in girlfriend in front of her children.

Police charged 25-year-old Anthony Mitchell with disorderly conduct, strangulation, criminal mischief, and risk of injury to a minor.  

The arrest of Mitchell comes after police said a verbal argument with his live-in girlfriend turned physical. 

Mitchell is being held on a $25,000 bond. He is expected to be arraigned at Danielson Superior Court on Tuesday. 

No further information was released by police. 

