PD: Man chokes his live-in girlfriend in front of her kids

Anthony Mitchell was arrested after police said he hit, pushed and choked his live-in girlfriend in front of her children. (Willimantic Police Department)

A Willimantic man was arrested after police said he hit, pushed and choked his live-in girlfriend in front of her children.

Police charged 25-year-old Anthony Mitchell with disorderly conduct, strangulation, criminal mischief, and risk of injury to a minor.

The arrest of Mitchell comes after police said a verbal argument with his live-in girlfriend turned physical.

Mitchell is being held on a $25,000 bond. He is expected to be arraigned at Danielson Superior Court on Tuesday.

No further information was released by police.

