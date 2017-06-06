Chipotle's 22 Connecticut locations affected by data breach

A popular Mexican chain restaurant released some new information about a payment card data breach that affected some of its customers.

Tuesday, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. said on its website that 22 Connecticut locations were involved in the nationwide breach.

It released new protection information following the breach, which involved malware designed to access payment card data from cards run through payment devices at restaurants.

The malware was in effect between March 24 and April 18.

Chipotle said it searched for track data, which sometimes includes cardholder names, numbers, expiration dates and verification codes, all from magnetic strips.

The chain said while not all of its restaurants were affected, 22 Connecticut locations may have been.

BRIDGEPORT

CANTON

DANBURY (Two locations)

DARIEN (Two locations)

ENFIELD

FAIRFIELD

GLASTONBURY

GREENWICH

HAMDEN

MANCHESTER

MILFORD

NEW HAVEN

NEWINGTON

RIVERSIDE

SHELTON

WALLINGFORD

WEST HARTFORD (Two locations)

WEST HAVEN

WESTPORT

Find the locations on Chipotle's website here.

Chipotle said customers who have any questions can call 888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.