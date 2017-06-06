New Britain family makes plea to find hit-and-run driver

Luis Delgado's family is hoping the public can help track down the driver who struck him. (WFSB)

Luis Delgado was struck by a vehicle on Jubilee Street on June 4. (Family/WFSB photos)

A man was struck by a vehicle in New Britain on Sunday, the driver of which fled the scene.

Police said 55-year-old Luis Delgado was hit on Jubilee Street just after 11:40 a.m.

They said the report first came in as a "man down."

They later figured out that Delgado had been struck.

Delgado was transported to an area hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was believed to be driving a late 1980s or early 1990s Honda Civic-type sedan with a small wheel base. It would have damage to its front end, hood and windshield.

Police sought the public's help in identifying the driver.

Delgado's family spoke to Eyewitness News on Tuesday afternoon. They said they also hope the public can help track down the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Britain police Sgt. Steven King at 860-826-3071.

