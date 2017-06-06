Downed trees and wires close Route 140 in Ellington - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Downed trees and wires close Route 140 in Ellington

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

Route 140 in Ellington was closed Tuesday morning because of downed trees and wires.

The downed trees and wires closed Route 140 near Hopkins Road around 10:50 a.m. 

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the incident was under investigation. 

