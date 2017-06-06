Route 140 in Ellington reopens after downed trees and wires fall in road

Route 140 in Ellington closed due to tree across the road. (WFSB)

Route 140 in Ellington was closed for a few hours on Tuesday because of downed trees and wires.

The downed trees and wires closed Route 140 near Hopkins Road around 10:50 a.m., according to the Department of Transportation. Crews said a five-inch tree fell across the road and landed on two power lines.

Route 140 reopened around 1:30 p.m., according to the DOT.

Eversource crews were called to the scene to repair power lines.

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the incident was under investigation.

