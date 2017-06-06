West Hartford Library received book due back in 1965

This copy of Who has Seen the Wind by W.O. Mitchell was due back on Sept. 29, 1965. (West Hartford Libraries)

A book was returned to the West Hartford Library that was due back more than 50 years ago.

The West Hartford Libraries received a copy of the Who has Seen the Wind by W.O. Mitchel on Tuesday morning.

The book was due back at the library on Sept. 29, 1965.

