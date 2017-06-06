WFSB Patio Umbrella Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.



The WFSB Patio Umbrella Sweepstakes begins at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Friday, June 9, 2017, and ends at 4:00 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, June 15, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received by 4:00 pm E.T. on Thursday, June 15, 2017 to be eligible to win. Entries become the property of WFSB/Meredith Corporation, and will not be acknowledged or returned.

Sponsors: WFSB/Meredith Corporation, 333 Capital Blvd. Rocky Hill, CT 06067;

Sun Garden, US-19, Pinellas Park, FL, 33782.

ENTRY: Watch WFSB’s Better Connecticut from 3:00-4:00 p.m. E.T. each weekday from Friday, June 9, 2017 – Thursday, June 15, 2016. Between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m. E.T., a video and audio announcement will prompt viewers to call 1-866-539-9372. The third (3rd) caller answered by WFSB will be a finalist, once eligibility is confirmed. In the event that the third (3rd) caller is determined to be ineligible, subsequent calls will be taken by the sponsor in order until an eligible finalist is determined by providing the correct answer to the question of the day. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes. One (1) finalist per household.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsor is not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsor is not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Connecticut who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry, are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WFSB within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each weekday from Friday, June 9 – Thursday, June 15, 2017, one (1) finalist will be determined by the method described above (total of five (5) finalists). On or about Friday, June 16, 2017, at approximately 4:00 p.m. E.T., during the airing of Better Connecticut, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing on-air from among the five (5) finalists to select one (1) grand prize winner. Grand prize winner will receive one (1) “Easy Sun” Octagon Cantilever Patio Umbrella with Bronze Frame and Heather Canopy. Umbrella base requires five bags of Pea Gravel or Sand (not included). Umbrella measures 10’6” tall when fully open and has an 11.5’ canopy. Approximate retail value of umbrella is $1,999.00; approximate retail value of included delivery, professional setup, and demonstration is $401.00, for a total approximate retail value of $2,400.00.

Potential grand prize winner will be announced on-air and notified by phone and/or email on or about Friday, June 16, 2017 at approximately 4:00 p.m. E.T. Winner is responsible for picking up prize redemption information at Sponsor’s address within five (5) business days of notification. Winner will be contacted by Sun Garden within two (2) business days of notification to schedule prize delivery and setup, and delivery must take place within ten (10) business days of winner notification. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of being a semi-finalist depend on the number and timing of eligible calls received. Odds of winning grand prize are 1:5.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner's entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable; (ii) potential grand prize winner will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity unless prohibited by law, within five (5) business days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, an alternate winner will be determined via random drawing from among all remaining finalists. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, CT state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. For the winner's list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Friday, July 14, 2017 to Winner's List/ WFSB Umbrella Sweepstakes at WFSB’s address above.