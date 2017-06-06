Further inspection of bag closes TSA checkpoint at Bradley Airport

An item in a person's bag closed a TSA checkpoint at Bradley Airport on Tuesday. (WFSB file photo)

A Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Bradley International Airport was closed on Tuesday afternoon after a person's bag needed further inspection.

It is unclear what was in the person's bag that prompted the further inspection.

Bradley International Airport was not evacuated and the checkpoint was shut down only briefly, according to state police.

Connecticut Airport Authority released a statement that said "On Tuesday, June 06, 2017 at approximately 12:12 p.m. the Security Checkpoint at Bradley International Airport was closed for a short duration to further inspect a passenger’s bag with additional screening, as part of normal security protocol. The bag received additional screening through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and was immediately cleared and released for travel. The checkpoint was then reopened with no impact to passengers and travel."

