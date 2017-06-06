Legislative session ends on Wednesday

Wednesday marks the final day of the legislative session.

Connecticut lawmakers are still divided on a number of issues as the session draws to a close. Proposed bills over tolls, a third casino and legalizing marijuana are still in limbo.

Lawmakers are debating tolls, but there aren't enough votes for that either, although the House has passed a "lockbox,” which makes funds raised for transportation to be used only for transportation.

Republicans say the lockbox isn't strong enough.

"See we believe our hands must be tied and they believe we should untie their hands at any opportunity to take money from where they shouldn't," said Republican State Rep. and Minority Leader Themis Klarides.

The governor, who has been pushing for a lockbox, says it’s a step in the right direction.

"Let’s stop playing games with it, let’s get a lockbox, they have said for years they wanted it and they didn't say we want this language here, a period here a comma here, they wanted a lock box, I got them a lockbox," Gov. Dannel Malloy.

Recreational marijuana doesn't have enough support, yet it’s still being debated in the final hours of the legislative session.

Supporters are still hoping to win people over.

"What I am learning is that nothing is dead until the session is over and so since we are coming back and we are having hearings, it could definitely come sometime in a bill this month," said Democratic State Rep. Josh Elliott.

A special session is expected because lawmakers haven't been able to reach an agreement.

