Legislative session ends tomorrow

Wednesday marks the final day of the legislative session.

Connecticut lawmakers are still divided on a number of issues as the session draws to a close. Proposed bills over tolls, a third casino and legalizing marijuana are still in limbo. On Tuesday afternoon debate on recreational marijuana is expected and lawmakers will debate a "lock box" for tolls that would assure any revenues had to be spent on transportation.

A special session is expected because lawmakers haven't been able to reach an agreement.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.