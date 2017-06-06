Legislative session ends tomorrow

Wednesday marks the final day of the legislative session.
Connecticut lawmakers are still divided on a number of issues as the session draws to a close. Proposed bills over tolls, a third casino and legalizing marijuana are still in limbo. On Tuesday afternoon debate on recreational marijuana is expected and lawmakers will debate a "lock box" for tolls that would assure any revenues had to be spent on transportation.
A special session is expected because lawmakers haven't been able to reach an agreement.
Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2017, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.