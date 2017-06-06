Mosquito trapping program kicks off in New Haven - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Mosquito trapping program kicks off in New Haven

Posted: Updated:
The mosquito trapping program kicked off in New Haven on Tuesday. (WFSB file photo) The mosquito trapping program kicked off in New Haven on Tuesday. (WFSB file photo)
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station kicked off its yearly trapping and testing program on Tuesday.         

Through the annual program, roughly 200,000 mosquitoes are trapped and tested each summer.

From June through October, researchers will monitor the types, numbers, and locations of the mosquitoes.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.