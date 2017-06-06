Torrington police investigate death of 15-month-old

Police were at a home on South Main Street in Torrington. (WFSB)

Police in Torrington are investigating the death of a 15-month-old child.

Officers were called to a home on South Main Street where a mother said her son was unresponsive.

The child was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where he died.

Police said an initial report is that the child was found unresponsive in a bathtub.

The child's mother was not home at the time and had left her son in the care of another adult. When the mother got home and was made aware of what happened, she called 911.

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.