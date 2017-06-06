Car crashes into Canton building

A car crashed into a building in Canton on Tuesday. (WFSB)

A motor vehicle crashed into a business in Canton on Tuesday morning.

The vehicle crashed into the Outlet located at 220 Albany Tpke. around 11:30 a.m.

The crash was believed to be medical-related. Fire officials said the driver of the vehicle "assisted from the vehicle and evaluated by Canton EMS."

The Outlet, which is in the Canton Village Plaza, was closed on Tuesday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Canton Police Department.

