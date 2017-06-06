Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Plainfield

Police in Plainfield said a traffic stop on Monday afternoon led to a drug arrest.

Around 12:30 p.m., police said a car, driven by 60-year-old Joseph Lombardy, failed to obey the direction of an officer in a construction zone on North Main Street.

Lombardy refused to stop and continued through the work zone, but was ultimately stopped by an officer.

During the traffic stop, police said Lombardy was uncooperative and tried to resist arrest.

He was eventually taken into custody and charged with interfering and resisting with police, disobeying a signal of an officer, and failure to have proof of insurance.

During the traffic stop, police discovered Lombardy’s passenger, 45-year-old Tatina Marsh, to be in possession of crack cocaine and paraphernalia.

She was arrested and charged with possession of crack cocaine and paraphernalia.

They were released from custody and are expected to appear in court on June 19.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.