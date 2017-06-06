Connecticut House debates bill that would lead to tolls

The House of Representatives is debating legislation that could ultimately lead to tolls on Connecticut's highways.

The proposal allows the Department of Transportation to study where to locate electronic toll gantries and how much they'd cost. DOT would also have the authority to give Connecticut residents a discount and determine that amount.

Rocky Hill Rep. Tony Guerrera, a chief Democratic proponent of the bill, said Tuesday the study would return to the General Assembly for a vote.

Guerrera maintains the state desperately needs the revenue to fix its aging transportation infrastructure, adding how Connecticut "cannot afford to have another bridge collapse, to have a piece of concrete fall on a vehicle."

But opponents say the congestion mitigation tolls being considered would be too widespread and a financial burden for taxpayers.

