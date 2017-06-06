Drivers, fans excited about saved Speedbowl season

NASCAR said it terminated its connection with the New London-Waterford Speedbowl in the wake of a sex trafficking investigation involving its owner.More >
Three men are accused of taking part in a sex trafficking ring that exploited young men with mental health issues, according to the FBI and Danbury police.More >
The Eastern States Exposition announced a one-day flash ticket sale on Tuesday to mark the 100 day countdown to the Big E.More >
A Nebraska family said they are outraged after their 8-year-old daughter was disqualified from a soccer tournament.More >
The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off.More >
George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney. The pair was born Tuesday morning, according to George Clooney's publicist Stan Rosenfield. He says both are "happy, healthy and doing fine." Jokes Rosenfield, "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."More >
A Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Bradley International Airport was closed on Tuesday afternoon after a person's bag needed further inspection.More >
Police in Torrington are investigating the death of a 15-month-old child.More >
An elder of the Followers of Christ Church contacted the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office after the death of a newborn girl in March, but deputies said nobody called 911.More >
A sexual assault suspect in an eastern Connecticut town said voices told him to rape a woman in an apartment, according to state police.More >
Grab the umbrella, more rain is in the forecast today. Things are expected to get a bit better tomorrow!More >
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >
