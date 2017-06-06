Rainy weather impacts golf courses in CT

The rainy weather has been affecting the usual summer time activities such as golf.

People were swinging in the rain as they hit the links at Lyman Orchards on Tuesday.

“I do find it difficult to find other women who like to play golf, so I'm hoping to get to know people a little more now,” golfer Collyn Seeger said.

The day provides an opportunity to brush up on techniques and ends with a round on the Lyman course. While women dominated the course on this rainy day, Lyman Golf General Manager Jason Beffert said sadly, this was their biggest crowd and golfing in the rain is not fun.

“If we can't get some momentum soon, it could be very impactful,” Beffert said

Seeger said this type of weather was more difficult to play in.

“If you lose your ball in the rough you are probably going to lose it and making good contact in the rain sometimes is difficult,” Seeger said.

The timing of it hasn't been helpful either.

“The weekends, it's raining and that sort of thing, so it really has impacted our business this year,” Beffert said.

LPGA Instructor Marissa Crow said the rain can affect a player's round and how they prepare for it.

“It can be messy, you have to dress appropriately, and that cannot be fun because you're wearing so many layers,” Crow said.

Business is expected to boom as soon as the sun peeks through and it's expected to skyrocket when the temperatures soar into the 90s this weekend. But for the women at Lyman Orchards, golfing in the rain, it's just as fun.

“It's nice to see all the other women and the abilities everyone else has, to kinda compare and contrast,” Dianne Mullaney, of Glastonbury, said.

Lyman officials say not all is lost. The course was very green from the rain on Tuesday. Also, the mild winter allowed golf courses to be open and make money. Officials say the money made then is actually helping them during this tough stretch.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.