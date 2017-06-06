Trending Brighter and Drier! A Coastal Storm and a Heat Wave!

TUESDAY RECAP …

Tuesday has been a very chilly and raw day, with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower and middle 50s near Long Island Sound. As of right now, the high temperature at Bradley Airport for today is just 53 degrees! Assuming that holds, it will set a new record for the lowest high temperature! The old record was 54 degrees set back in 2000. Bridgeport is also on pace to set a new coldest high temperature record, as Sikorsky Airport has reached just 58 degrees! That would break the old record of 59 degrees also set in 2000.

Periods of rain and northeasterly winds of about 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 to 35 miles per hour have accompanied the cool temperatures. This is all thanks to an upper-level “cut off” low over the Northeastern United States, which has spawned a coastal low pressure system.



THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…

The surface low will track northeastward towards the Canadian Maritimes tonight, bringing much of the steady rain to an end this evening. That said, showers and drizzle will likely continue across the state throughout the night. It will remain chilly with low temperatures ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s.



TOMORROW…

Some showers may still be around for tomorrow morning, but those should come to an end by lunchtime. After that, there will be some clearing first in Northern Connecticut and then making its way southward as the afternoon progresses. The breaks of sun will allow for highs to reach the lower 70s in most of the state. While these temperatures are significantly warmer than those seen today, they are still below normal as the average high for June 7th at Bradley Airport is 77 degrees.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…

The late-week forecast still contains some uncertainty. A new coastal low will develop off of the coast of North Carolina and track to the northeast. Some computer models keep the storm far enough southeast of us where we would not feel its effects. However, other models bring it close enough to bring us another round of rain with northeasterly winds!



Either way, we expect the daytime on Thursday to be dry with increasing clouds. Highs will reach the middle 70s inland and lower 70s along the shoreline. If the storm takes a track close enough to Connecticut, rain would develop late Thursday night and continue into Friday. Low temperatures Thursday night will be in the middle 50s.

Right now, for Friday, we are forecasting highs in the lower 70s. If the rainy scenario plays out, temperatures will not get out of the 60s. But if the rain stays away and the sun comes out, highs could be in the 75-80 degree range away from the water. Stay tuned to WFSB Early Warning Weather for updates as the late-week picture becomes clearer!

NEXT WEEKEND AND BEYOND…

Regardless of what happens with Friday’s storm, a wholesale pattern change will occur over the Eastern United States beginning next weekend. A large “Bermuda High” will build northward and strengthen, bringing a warm southwesterly flow into Connecticut. This will finally bring summer-like weather into the state and even the potential for some 90 degree readings early next week.



For Saturday, a frontal boundary may trigger an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, but we think most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will reach the middle 80s inland and the upper 70s at the beaches.

Sunday through Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies along with hot temperatures. We are currently forecasting highs in the lower to middle 90s away from the water each day. If this pans out, we will have our second heat wave of the year at Bradley Airport – the first one occurred May 17-19th. Temperatures will be somewhat cooler near the coast, with middle to upper 80s each day.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon & Weather Intern Nathaniel Clark

----------------------------------------------------------------