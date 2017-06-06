Attorney accused of buying heroin from client

An attorney is being accused of buying heroin from one of his clients.

On Tuesday, Wallingford police witnessed a drug transaction between 39-year-old Heather McKee and 68-year-old James McCann.

Police said McCann is a criminal defense attorney who has previously represented McKee in criminal proceedings.

McCann reportedly purchased 40 bags of heroin from McKee, police said.

When officers searched McKee’s home, they found 100 bags of heroin, along with a bag containing approximately 2.5 grams of powder heroin, packaging materials, and a digital scale.

Police also found $3,000 in cash, a small quantity of Suboxone and Xanax, which she did not have a prescription for.

McCann was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 20.

McKee was charged with operating a drug factory, sale of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia,

She is expected to appear in court on June 20.

Wallingford Police Chief William Wright released a statement that said “These cases can take several weeks or months to develop and through the hard work and determination of our narcotics division they were able to bring this case to the successful resolution that was realized today. This case is a clear example of the partnership that the Wallingford Police Department has with our community. Our residents are intolerant of drug activity and we are appreciative of the information coming to our attention, and we are grateful for their patience.”

