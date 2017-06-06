Police search for juvenile who hit cruiser with stolen car

Connecticut State Police say they are looking for a juvenile who struck a police cruiser with a stolen car on Tuesday evening and then fled the scene.

The incident happened on East Street in Hebron Tuesday evening, where a Manchester officer was trying to take a juvenile into custody. Police said that juvenile was found to be driving a stolen car.

When the officer tried to box the car in, in a private driveway, the driver backed the car up and then drove forward, hitting the unmarked police car.

The Manchester officer suffered minor injuries.

After leaving the scene, the stolen car was spotted by a state trooper patrolling the area. The trooper tried to stop the car, but it sped away onto I-384 west.

The stolen car is a black 2001 Mercedes E320 with the license plate bearing CT AH98067.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-465-5400.

