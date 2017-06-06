PD: Five Vernon stores sold alcohol to minors

Vernon police and State Liquor Control agents spent the day making sure stores are obeying the law and not selling alcohol to minors.

These checks involved minors working with authorities who tried to purchase alcohol.

In all, five stores violated their permits by selling alcohol to a minor.

The five stores were:

Krauszers 73 East St.

Drive-In Package Store 240 West Main St.

Whiskey and Wine 1000 Hartford Tpke

Harry’s Fine Wine and Liquors 482 Talcottville Rd.

Aldi’s Supermarket 360 Talcottville Rd.

The establishments below complied with procedures and denied the sale to a minor:

CV Mart 1237 Hartford Tpke

Stop and Shop 50 Windsorville Rd

Wine Seller 1189 Hartford Tpke

Fore Your Convenience 60 School St.

Lafayette Wine and Liquor 30 Lafayette Square

Rockville Discount Liquor 20 East Main St.

Stop and Shop 10 Pitkin Rd.

Vernon Circle Package 243 Hartford Tpke

Adams Polish Foods 205 Talcottville Rd

Riley’s Liquors 312 Hartford Tpke

Four Seasons Package Store 630 Talcottville RD

7-11 Food Store 903 Hartford Tpke

Price Chopper 35 Talcottville Rd.

