Groton town council approves property tax hike

The Eastern States Exposition announced a one-day flash ticket sale on Tuesday to mark the 100 day countdown to the Big E.More >
Police in Torrington are investigating the death of a 15-month-old child.More >
A Nebraska family said they are outraged after their 8-year-old daughter was disqualified from a soccer tournament.More >
George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney. The pair was born Tuesday morning, according to George Clooney's publicist Stan Rosenfield. He says both are "happy, healthy and doing fine." Jokes Rosenfield, "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."More >
The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off.More >
Police have arrested a Wallingford man accused of hiking naked at a state park.More >
A Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Bradley International Airport was closed on Tuesday afternoon after a person's bag needed further inspection.More >
An elder of the Followers of Christ Church contacted the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office after the death of a newborn girl in March, but deputies said nobody called 911.More >
A Florida woman is feeling the heat on social media after allowing a small snake to bite her 1 year-old daughter and then post a video of it to Facebook.More >
A sexual assault suspect in an eastern Connecticut town said voices told him to rape a woman in an apartment, according to state police.More >
