Groton town council approves property tax hike

Groton residents are facing a huge hike in property taxes.

This comes after town council members passed a measure establishing a new tax rate for the general fund.

Many on town council feel they've cut back in areas like public works, the board of education, and blame state lawmakers for having to raise taxes.

“The reason we are in this position is because of the state,” said Groton Town Councilor Bonnie Nault.

“I hope the state starts to realize that Groton has a problem and that they give us the monies that we need,” said Town Councilor Rich Moravsik.

Groton stood to lose between $9 million and $17 million.

Town council members have been mulling five scenarios as they work to set the new tax rate, knowing it will lose millions of dollars for education and teacher pension aide from the state, though the exact figure is impossible to know.

“It's essentially just guessing how much we're going to get cut from Hartford,” said Fred Kent, of Mystic.

There was some back and forth on what was best for taxpayers, assuming Groton would lose either closer to $3 to $5 million.

The vote passed 6 to 2.

In the end, councilors approved a mill change that will mean property taxpayers will see a hike of $190 on $100,000 of assessed home value starting in July.

This isn’t over though.

The state budget may mean further cuts to Groton, should that happen, the council will be back at it again.

