PD: Skimming device found at Essex gas pump

Connecticut State Police are looking for the person who placed a skimming device at a gas pump in Essex.

The device was discovered at the Mobil Mart on Main Street in the Centerbrook section of Essex on Tuesday afternoon.

It was attached to a fuel pump payment system and was discovered by a service technician who had been called to the gas station to repair a key pad.

Police said it appeared to be equipped with Bluetooth, allowing the person who attached the device to access credit card information remotely.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-399-2100.

