Lawmakers move closer to approving third casino

The proposed third casino would be built in East Windsor (Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes)

On Tuesday night, it appeared state lawmakers were ready to bet big on a third casino in Connecticut.

Two separate sources close to the negotiations confirmed to Eyewitness News that a deal is in place to approve a proposed gaming facility in East Windsor.

The final step is expected to happen soon at the state capitol.

Legislators on both sides said at some point there will be a vote on the proposed third casino and it is expected to pass, but there will be some wheeling and dealing before it happens.

One part of the negotiating process involves approving a bill that would expand off-track betting in Connecticut, and another part of the deal involved the Senate approving an MMA bill.

Once all of this political chess maneuvering is over, the game-changing vote will take place.

Democrats and republicans say it is a matter of when, not if, barring a last-minute snag.

The vote will be an important step towards giving the Mashantucket and Pequot tribes the green light to build the state's third casino in East Windsor.

Supporters said it is necessary to help the state protect revenue and jobs before the new MGM casino opens in Springfield.

Democratic State Rep. Emmett Riley, of Norwich, said the bill would be good for the state’s economy, while Republican State Rep. Christopher Davis said he supports the bill but wishes East Windsor voters were allowed to hold a referendum on the topic.

“It's about preserving jobs and to conserve jobs and if this casino does come to fruition those jobs can be shifted to East Windsor, and that's the main thing that I'm concerned with as far as preserving jobs,” Riley said.

“I'm still pushing for a referendum to take place. Ultimately, I think the referendum would win, I'm not looking to slow down the process, I'm not looking to stall the bill, I'm just taking a principled position that the people of East Windsor should have their voices heard,” Davis said.

Davis said he plans to try to add an amendment to require a referendum but he’s not optimistic it will pass. He does still plan to support the bill as it is currently written if necessary.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.