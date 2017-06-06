State lawmakers approve tribes' third casino in East Windsor

The proposed third casino would be built in East Windsor (Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes)

State lawmakers approved the final legislation needed to pave the way for a third casino in Connecticut.

Senate Bill 957 authorizes the construction of a world-class, 200,000 square foot gaming and entertainment facility in East Windsor with 2,000 slot machines and 50 to 150 table games.

Under the legislation, the facility would pay a 25% tax on its slot machines and a 25% tax on its table games according to The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes.

Tribal leaders praised the vote on Tuesday.

“There are families across the state breathing a sigh of relief tonight thanks to leaders in both chambers and from both parties,” Mohegan Tribal Council Chairman Kevin Brown said in a written statement. “With this vote, we have all demonstrated a commitment to protecting the state of Connecticut and the good jobs of its residents.”

“Tonight the Connecticut General Assembly passed one of the most significant jobs initiatives of the legislative session,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Chairman Rodney Butler said. “With more than 9,000 jobs at risk, legislators banded together to save an important sector of Connecticut’s economy.”

State leaders also praise the decision with Governor Dannel Malloy saying, "“I commend and thank both chambers of the General Assembly for keeping Connecticut jobs and workers at the center of this debate."

Malloy went on to say, "Our state has a longstanding partnership and compact with the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribal nations who employ thousands of Connecticut residents in their casinos. I have been very clear that I will not sign a bill that puts these jobs at risk, and I look forward to reviewing this proposal.”

Supporters said it is necessary to help the state protect revenue and jobs before the new MGM casino opens in Springfield.

Democratic State Rep. Emmett Riley, of Norwich, said the bill would be good for the state’s economy, while Republican State Rep. Christopher Davis said he supports the bill but wishes East Windsor voters were allowed to hold a referendum on the topic.

“It's about preserving jobs and to conserve jobs and if this casino does come to fruition those jobs can be shifted to East Windsor, and that's the main thing that I'm concerned with as far as preserving jobs,” Riley said.

“I'm still pushing for a referendum to take place. Ultimately, I think the referendum would win, I'm not looking to slow down the process, I'm not looking to stall the bill, I'm just taking a principled position that the people of East Windsor should have their voices heard,” Davis said.

Davis said he plans to try to add an amendment to require a referendum but he’s not optimistic it will pass. He does still plan to support the bill as it is currently written if necessary.

