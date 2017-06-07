Deadline looms for budget, tolls, recreational marijuana

Lawmakers are running out of time to pass bills on a state budget, a plan to bring tolls to the state and recreational marijuana.

Those bills have stalled in the legislature.

While tolls and marijuana have been getting a lot of attention, lawmakers said it's unlikely that they'll be voted on during the regular session.

They said they don't know if they want to support the controversial measures.

They have been debating tolls, but there aren't enough votes for it. The same goes for recreational marijuana. Still, both are expected to be taken up in the final hours.

The legislative session adjourns at midnight on Thursday.

House Democrats said they're counting on money raised for marijuana, casinos and tolls, along with $700 million in union concessions, to help with the state's budget shortfall.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said Republicans and Democrats have admitted that the state is not going to get a budget by the end of this session. However, the state needs a budget by July 1.

If the measures do get voted on, like the measure to bring a third casino to the state, it could be added into the budget.

If the budget does not get passed before July 1, Malloy said he has a plan in place to keep vital services operating.

