Deadline looms for budget, tolls, recreational marijuana

Police in Torrington are investigating the death of a 15-month-old child.More >
On Tuesday night, it appeared state lawmakers were ready to bet big on a third casino in Connecticut.More >
State lawmakers approved the final legislation needed to pave the way for a third casino in Connecticut.
Senate Bill 957 authorizes the construction of a world-class, 200,000 square foot gaming and entertainment facility in East Windsor with 2,000 slot machines and 50 to 150 table games.More >
Connecticut State Police are looking for the person who placed a skimming device at a gas pump in Essex.More >
An attorney is being accused of buying heroin from one of his clients.More >
Vernon police and State Liquor Control agents spent the day making sure stores are obeying the law and not selling alcohol to minors.More >
Police have arrested a Wallingford man accused of hiking naked at a state park.More >
A Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Bradley International Airport was closed on Tuesday afternoon after a person's bag needed further inspection.More >
The rain has stopped and the clearing has begun! Rejoice! It's going to be a cooler than normal day today, but a heatwave could be brewing on that 7 day forecast!More >
Connecticut State Police said Tuesday evening that they are investigating an incident in Hebron.More >
George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney. The pair was born Tuesday morning, according to George Clooney's publicist Stan Rosenfield. He says both are "happy, healthy and doing fine." Jokes Rosenfield, "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."More >
