CT physicians discuss adding more conditions to medical marijuana program

Doctors are talking about adding more medical conditions to the state's marijuana program.

The Connecticut Board of Physicians held a public hearing to discuss petitions on Wednesday morning.

The petitions seek to add five conditions to Connecticut's medical marijuana program.

The conditions include anxiety disorders, hydrocephalus, Meniere's disease, migraines and trigeminal neuralgia.

The board said it meets twice a year to consider petitions to add new conditions that qualify for the palliative use of marijuana in Connecticut.

After the hearings, the board gives a recommendation to the Department of Consumer Protection. If agreed to, the additions will go through a regulation process, which includes public comment and a review by a legislative committee.

State officials said there are 18,198 medical marijuana patients in the state. There are 693 physicians registered to certify patients.

More information on the state's medical marijuana program can be found here.

