PD: Man threatens to kill Hartford police officers

A 19-year-old man is accused of threatening to kill two Hartford police officers after a foot chase last week.

Officers received a report of a man with a handgun in the area of Garden and Risley streets on Friday. Upon arrival, officers located the man, who was later identified as Hartford resident Tyquell Roberts, and police said he fled on foot from them without provocation.

After a brief foot pursuit, Roberts was taken into custody in the area of 54 Risley St. Officers located a .22 caliber Ruger with nine rounds, which had been discarded by Roberts.

A short time later, police said Roberts made the threats to officers.

Roberts was charged with having a pistol without a permit, second-degree threatening, interfering with police and third-degree criminal trespass.

