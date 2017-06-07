Operations nets drugs, guns for Hartford police

A warrant service and drug bust operation in Hartford on Tuesday led to the arrests of two people.

Jose Cruz-Gonzalez, 22, and 25-year-old Manuel Ashley face a list of charges.

Police said the operation was conducted after an ongoing narcotics investigation developed information about illegal gun sales.

Detectives said they used surveillance in the area of 163 Babcock St. and saw suspects conduct a gun sale.

Police secured one gun.

However, one of the suspects left in a silver Toyota.

Police stopped the vehicle with stop sticks.

The driver drove onto the sidewalk and lost control of the vehicle. It collided with a parked car.

The suspect tried to flee on foot but was caught.

A second gun was found at that point, according to police.

The other suspect was taken into custody on the street.

Police said they seized 50 bags of heroin, about $2,000 in cash, a Bryco Arms model 48 semi automatic pistol, a Sig Sauer model SP2022 semi automatic pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition.

Cruz-Gonzalez was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, conspiracy to sell a pistol, interfering with police, third-degree criminal trespass and evading responsibility.

Ashley was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, sale of a pistol, conspiracy to sell a pistol, interfering with police and possession of narcotics.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.