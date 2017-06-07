Nina and Pinta replica ships to dock in Hartford today

Two replica ships to dock in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon. (http://www.thenina.com/)

Two replica boats of the ships used by Christopher Columbus to sail to America, are expected to dock in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon.

The Nina and Pinta were scheduled to dock on the Connecticut River around 1 p.m.

Once docked, the ships will be available for tours each day for a week. The tours will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are needed for the tours.

The Columbus Foundation touted the Nina as "most historically accurate replica of a Columbus Ship ever built." Pinta was recently built in Brazil to accompany on the travels of the Nina.

The "floating museums" visit ports all over the Western Hemisphere.

The price of tickets for adults is $8, $7 for seniors and $6 for children between the ages of five to 16. Children four years old and under are free.

For more information about the ships, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.