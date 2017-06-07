Firefighters battle fire at old BOE building in Naugatuck - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Firefighters battle fire at old BOE building in Naugatuck

Crews battled a fire at Naugatuck's old Board of Education building. (WFSB) Crews battled a fire at Naugatuck's old Board of Education building. (WFSB)
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -

Church Street in Naugatuck was closed on Wednesday afternoon due to a fire at the old board of education building. 

Church Street was closed in the 300 block after a fire around 1 p.m.

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

