Golf carts stolen from various Bristol golf courses

Police are trying to track down golf carts that were stolen from several golf courses in Bristol.

They said the missing carts, along with burglaries and vandalism, were reported at the Chippanee, Pequabuck and Westwoods golf courses during the month of May.

Officers asked that anyone with information about the incidents or the whereabouts of the missing golf carts are asked to contact Det. Kevin Ward at 860-314-4569 or 860-845-3782.

